  • Japan goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt (center) vies for the ball during a friendly against Ecuador in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Dusseldorf, Germany – Japan and Ecuador finished their World Cup warmup match in Dusseldorf without a goal Tuesday after both sides spurned chances to win.

The friendly at Dusseldorf-Arena was Japan’s last international before the selection of the 26-man Samurai Blue squad for the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

