  • Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is the most prominent golfer to have left the PGA Tour for the newly launched LIV Golf Series this year. | REUTERS
Washington – Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and three other golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which was filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit.

Mickelson, who counts six major championships among his 45 career PGA Tour wins, asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford.

