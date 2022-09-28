Washington – Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and three other golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which was filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit.
Mickelson, who counts six major championships among his 45 career PGA Tour wins, asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford.
