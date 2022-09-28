Toronto – The New York Yankees clinched top spot in the American League East with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, but Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’ home run record remained stalled at 60.
Judge, who had four walks, scored twice in the win, but for the seventh consecutive game the Yankees slugger was unable to equal the AL single-season mark of 61 set in 1961 by Maris. He had moved to within one last Tuesday when he joined Babe Ruth (1927), Maris, Barry Bonds (2001), Mark McGwire (1998, 1999) and Sammy Sosa (1998, 1999, 2001) as the only players to hit 60 home runs in a season.
