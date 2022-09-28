  • Shohei Ohtani hits a single against the Athletics in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Shohei Ohtani hits a single against the Athletics in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Anaheim, California – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit safely in his 12th straight game, the longest streak of his major league career, during the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-3 win against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Batting third as the designated hitter, Ohtani set a new benchmark in the first inning when he lined a 1-1 pitch from James Kaprielian for a double off the wall in left-center at Angel Stadium.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW