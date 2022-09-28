  • Tigers starter Shintaro Fujinami pitches against the Giants in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sept. 3. | KYODO
Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shintaro Fujinami is seeking a move to the MLB through the posting system and will hold talks to that end with his club in the offseason, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, considered the pitching rival of Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani during their time in high school and early in their professional careers, has hit 162 kilometers per hour with his fastest pitch.

