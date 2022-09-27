  • Hideki Matsuyama will face several of his International teammates from the recent Presidents Cup at next month's Zozo Championship. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
World No. 18 Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday that he will defend his Zozo Championship crown at his home U.S. PGA Tour event in Japan next month.

The 2021 Masters champion delighted huge galleries on home soil a year ago as he was cheered to a five-shot victory at Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

