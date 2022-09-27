The National Football League said on Monday it has decided to replace its annual Pro Bowl exhibition match between all-stars with a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game starting next year in Las Vegas.
The new event is being called “The Pro Bowl Games” and will replace the traditional tackle football game with competitions between the AFC and NFC culminating in a Feb. 5 game of flag football at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
