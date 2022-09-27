  • Lakers star LeBron James answers question during the team's media day in El Segundo, California, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Lakers star LeBron James answers question during the team's media day in El Segundo, California, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

El Segundo, California – Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Monday that staying injury free will be his priority as he prepares for a 20th season in the NBA that could see him break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

The 37-year-old heads into the campaign determined to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs after a dismal 2021-22 season that saw the franchise’s hopes torpedoed by a combination of injuries and poor form.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,