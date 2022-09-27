  • U.S. President Joe Biden receives a uniform from the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves during their visit to the White House in Washington on Monday. | REUTERS
President Joe Biden believes it is important to have a “conversation” about the name of the Atlanta Braves and the team’s controversial “tomahawk chop” chant, his spokeswoman said as the White House hosted the World Series winners.

“He has consistently emphasized that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday at the White House. “We should listen to Native American and indigenous people who are the most impacted by this.”

