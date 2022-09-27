Fukuoka – Masaki Mimori scored with a stolen base and Kenta Imamiya broke a 1-1 deadlock with his RBI single as the Pacific League-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks punched their ticket to the postseason Monday with a 2-1 win over the Chiba Lotte Marines.
The victory at Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome ensures the 74-62-2 Hawks will feature in the PL Climax Series with no worse than a third-place finish, while trimming their magic number for the league pennant to four.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.