  • SoftBank's Masaki Mimori (left) steals second base during the team's win against the Marines in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO
    SoftBank's Masaki Mimori (left) steals second base during the team's win against the Marines in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Fukuoka – Masaki Mimori scored with a stolen base and Kenta Imamiya broke a 1-1 deadlock with his RBI single as the Pacific League-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks punched their ticket to the postseason Monday with a 2-1 win over the Chiba Lotte Marines.

The victory at Fukuoka’s PayPay Dome ensures the 74-62-2 Hawks will feature in the PL Climax Series with no worse than a third-place finish, while trimming their magic number for the league pennant to four.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,