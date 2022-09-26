  • Eliud Kipchoge celebrates as he breaks the marathon world record at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. | KYODO
Berlin – Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge smashed his own marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday but was coy over his future plans and about tackling the mythical two-hour mark saying “one rabbit at a time.”

The 37-year-old lit up an overcast morning in the German capital, lowering his old mark by half a minute with a new best time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 9 seconds.

