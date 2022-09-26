  • The U.S. team poses with the trophy after winning the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Charlotte, North Carolina – Grinding out a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory on Sunday could be a launching pad for United States golfers to achieve something they haven’t managed since 1993 — a Ryder Cup victory on foreign soil.

Many of those who defeated a non-European Internationals squad 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow figure to play for the Americans against Europe next year in Rome.

