Charlotte, North Carolina – Grinding out a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory on Sunday could be a launching pad for United States golfers to achieve something they haven’t managed since 1993 — a Ryder Cup victory on foreign soil.
Many of those who defeated a non-European Internationals squad 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow figure to play for the Americans against Europe next year in Rome.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.