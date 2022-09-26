  • The Angels' Shohei Ohtani singles against the Twins in Minneapolis on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Angels' Shohei Ohtani singles against the Twins in Minneapolis on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani recorded a hit for the 11th straight game, tying his longest streak in the MLB, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3.

Batting third as designated hitter, Ohtani went 2-for-5 and plated a run. He tied his record with a runner on second and one out in the first inning when he singled to center off a 2-2 fastball from Dylan Bundy (8-8).

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,