MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani recorded a hit for the 11th straight game, tying his longest streak in the MLB, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3.
Batting third as designated hitter, Ohtani went 2-for-5 and plated a run. He tied his record with a runner on second and one out in the first inning when he singled to center off a 2-2 fastball from Dylan Bundy (8-8).
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.