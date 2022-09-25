  • Liudmila Samsonova reacts after winning a point against Zheng Qinwen in the final of the Pan Pacific Open at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
In a matchup between an irresistible force and an immovable object, Russian Liudmila Samsonova was as solid and unshakeable as ever.

The Russian swept to her third title in four tournaments and slowed, however briefly, the rise of teenage supernova Zheng Qinwen with a 7-5, 7-5 win in the Pan Pacific Open final on a sun-kissed center court at Ariake Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

