In a matchup between an irresistible force and an immovable object, Russian Liudmila Samsonova was as solid and unshakeable as ever.
The Russian swept to her third title in four tournaments and slowed, however briefly, the rise of teenage supernova Zheng Qinwen with a 7-5, 7-5 win in the Pan Pacific Open final on a sun-kissed center court at Ariake Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.