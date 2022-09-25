Tamawashi clinched his second Emperor’s Cup at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating fellow title contender and regular training partner Takayasu in a thrilling final-day battle.
Veteran No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi (13-2) came in with a one-win lead over No. 4 Takayasu (11-4), who needed to force a playoff bout to preserve his bid for a maiden top-division championship at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.