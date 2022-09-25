  • Tamawashi receives the Prime Minister's Cup after winning the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. | KYODO
Tamawashi clinched his second Emperor’s Cup at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating fellow title contender and regular training partner Takayasu in a thrilling final-day battle.

Veteran No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi (13-2) came in with a one-win lead over No. 4 Takayasu (11-4), who needed to force a playoff bout to preserve his bid for a maiden top-division championship at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

