  • Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (center) scores against Tottenham during a Women's Super League match in London on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (center) scores against Tottenham during a Women's Super League match in London on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

London – Arsenal moved atop the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 thrashing of north-London rival Tottenham in front of a record-breaking crowd for the English women’s top flight of 47,367 at the Emirates.

The popularity of the women’s game in England received a huge boost with the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 victory on home soil.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,