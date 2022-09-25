  • Fan protests against the Chinese national anthem in 2019 resulted in FIFA fining the Hong Kong Football Association. | REUTERS
    Fan protests against the Chinese national anthem in 2019 resulted in FIFA fining the Hong Kong Football Association. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Hong Kong – Hong Kong soccer fans were heard booing China’s national anthem on Saturday at the first match open to spectators in the city since legislation outlawing the practice was passed more than two years ago.

Supporters in Hong Kong have been barred from games for almost three years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but boos at the anthem were previously heard in the stands as huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests swept the city in 2019.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,