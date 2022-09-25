  • Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, beating his own world record in the process. | AFP-JIJI
Berlin – Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of two hours, one minute and nine seconds to shave half a minute off his previous world best, set in the German capital four years ago.

The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons — including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles — was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat and fast inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest-ever marathon runner.

