Undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather knocked out mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakura Sunday in the latest of the boxing great’s lucrative string of post-retirement exhibitions.
Mayweather, now 45 and recently inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, floored his opponent with a right hand at the end of the second round as his former welterweight foe Manny Pacquiao watched at ringside.
