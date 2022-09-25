  • Floyd Mayweather (left) fights mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather knocked out mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakura Sunday in the latest of the boxing great’s lucrative string of post-retirement exhibitions.

Mayweather, now 45 and recently inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, floored his opponent with a right hand at the end of the second round as his former welterweight foe Manny Pacquiao watched at ringside.

