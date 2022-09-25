  • White Sox manager Tony La Russa has not coached the team since late August due to a heart ailment. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season, the team announced on Saturday.

Per the White Sox, doctors have advised La Russa against returning after the 77-year-old underwent additional testing and medical procedures. La Russa has been out since Aug. 28 with a heart ailment.

