Sendai – Yoshinobu Yamamoto outpitched former New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka with seven shutout innings as the Orix Buffaloes routed the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 9-1 in the Pacific League on Saturday.
Masataka Yoshida went 3-for-5 with his 21st home run of the season and six RBIs. Yuma Tongu hit a two-run homer to break open the game in the seventh inning at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi.
