  • Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic reacts after a point against Petra Martic of Croatia during their women's singles match on day four of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
When Garbine Muguruza won the final point of her match against Despina Papamichail at the Pan Pacific Open, she heard something she did not hear once during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There was applause from the fans in the stands at Ariake Coliseum.

