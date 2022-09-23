Another day, another seeded player out of the Pan Pacific Open.
This time it was Spanish No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza, who lost to Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals at Ariake Coliseum on Thursday night.
