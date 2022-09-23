  • Garbine Muguruza hits a shot against Liudmila Samsonova during the Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals at Ariake Coliseum on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Garbine Muguruza hits a shot against Liudmila Samsonova during the Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals at Ariake Coliseum on Thursday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Another day, another seeded player out of the Pan Pacific Open.

This time it was Spanish No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza, who lost to Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals at Ariake Coliseum on Thursday night.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,