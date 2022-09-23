  • Judge rounds the bases after hitting his 60th home run of the season during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Judge rounds the bases after hitting his 60th home run of the season during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has captivated the baseball world as he blasts his way up the all-time single-season home run list, which is welcome news for Major League Baseball after years of declining TV viewership and ticket sales.

Long touted as “America’s national pastime,” MLB has been struggling to appeal to younger fans due partly to the length of games and slow pace of play but Judge’s plate appearances have suddenly become appointment viewing.

