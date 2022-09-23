  • BayStars Yasuaki Yamasaki (right) celebrates with catcher Hiroki Minei after notching his 36th save to defeat the Giants at Yokohama Stadium on Thursday. | KYODO
Reliever Hiromu Ise inherited a no-out bases-loaded jam and pitched out of it to help secure the DeNA BayStars 3-0 Central League win over the Yomiuri Giants on Thursday.

The win at Yokohama Stadium moved second-place DeNA to within six games of the league-leading Yakult Swallows on the eve of a three-game series between the two title contenders.

