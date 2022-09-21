  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, one of the match venues for the FIFA World Cup football finals in Qatar, on April 2. Eight European teams that have qualified for Qatar will have their team captains wear armbands with a rainbow heart design as part of an anti-discrimination campaign. | KYODO
LONDON – FIFA and World Cup organizers came under pressure Wednesday from a group of European soccer federations that said they planned to have their captains wear armbands with a rainbow heart design as part of an anti-discrimination campaign during international matches and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The group of European soccer federations, which includes the World Cup contenders England, Germany and France, joined forces Wednesday in announcing their intention to have their captains wear the armbands, which feature a so-called One Love design that is similar in design — but not identical — to the well-known flag that serves as a symbol of LGBTQ pride.

