FIFA and World Cup organizers came under pressure Wednesday from a group of European soccer federations that said they planned to have their captains wear armbands with a rainbow heart design as part of an anti-discrimination campaign during international matches and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The group of European soccer federations, which includes the World Cup contenders England, Germany and France, joined forces Wednesday in announcing their intention to have their captains wear the armbands, which feature a so-called One Love design that is similar in design — but not identical — to the well-known flag that serves as a symbol of LGBTQ pride.