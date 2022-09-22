  • International Team golfers K.H. Lee (left) and Tom Kim talk on the 14th green during a practice day for the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
South Korea will form the backbone of the International team’s hopes of upsetting the United States at the Presidents Cup with a record four players set to tee off on Thursday at the Quail Hollow Club.

Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo, Tom Kim and K.H. Lee make up one-third of Trevor Immelman’s 12-man squad and will be counted on to produce points if the Internationals are to challenge the heavily favored Americans.

