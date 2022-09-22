  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Aika Hirashita scored a game-high 17 points off the bench Thursday as Japan tipped off its FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign with a comfortable 89-56 win over Mali.

Nanako Todo added 14 points and Stephanie Mawuli had 13 for the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, which took control of the Group B clash at Sydney Superdome following a tight opening quarter.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,