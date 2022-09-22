  • New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning of a 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, at Yankee Stadium in New York on Tuesday. By joining Roger Maris and Babe Ruth as the only A.L. players with 60-homer seasons, Judge showed once again that no team does big moments quite like the Yankees. | MICHELLE V. AGINS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
New York – New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on the brink of Major League Baseball history after smashing his 60th home run of the season.

The solo blast to left-centerfield off Pittsburgh’s Wil Crowe in the bottom of the ninth helped spark a Yankees fightback Tuesday when Giancarlo Stanton belted a grand slam homer to give New York a 9-8 victory over the Pirates.

