No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi downed joint leader No. 8 Hokutofuji on Wednesday, taking the sole lead for the first time after 11 days at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.
Tamawashi (10-1), a 37-year-old who won his only Emperor’s Cup in January 2019, had a slight edge over his fellow title chaser with his opening charge and followed it up with thrusts to Hokutofuji’s face and throat at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
