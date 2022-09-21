  • Mitakeumi (right) is defeated by Sadanoumi, clinching his demotion from sumo's second-highest rank of ozeki, during Day 11 of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Mitakeumi (right) is defeated by Sadanoumi, clinching his demotion from sumo's second-highest rank of ozeki, during Day 11 of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

No. 3 maegashira Tamawashi downed joint leader No. 8 Hokutofuji on Wednesday, taking the sole lead for the first time after 11 days at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

Tamawashi (10-1), a 37-year-old who won his only Emperor’s Cup in January 2019, had a slight edge over his fellow title chaser with his opening charge and followed it up with thrusts to Hokutofuji’s face and throat at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,