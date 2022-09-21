Brisbane, Australia – Legendary coach Guus Hiddink declared Australia “fresh” and primed to “fight” after getting his first look at the team since being recruited in the build-up to the World Cup.
The experienced Dutchman, who ended Australia’s 32-year World Cup exile in 2006 and took that Socceroos squad to the last 16, is working alongside coach Graham Arnold for the team’s friendly against New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday.
