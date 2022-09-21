  • Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Guus Hiddink has joined the Socceroos' coaching staff ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Brisbane, Australia – Legendary coach Guus Hiddink declared Australia “fresh” and primed to “fight” after getting his first look at the team since being recruited in the build-up to the World Cup.

The experienced Dutchman, who ended Australia’s 32-year World Cup exile in 2006 and took that Socceroos squad to the last 16, is working alongside coach Graham Arnold for the team’s friendly against New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday.

