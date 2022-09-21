Zdeno Chara announced Tuesday that he will sign a one-day contract with the Bruins and retire from the NHL after 24 seasons, 14 of them in Boston.
The 206-centimeter defenseman from Slovakia entered the league as a third-round draft pick of the New York Islanders in 1996. Now 45, he exits as the record-holder for most games played by a defenseman (1,680), with 680 points (209 goals, 471 assists) and a plus-301 rating in his career with the Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Bruins and Washington Capitals.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.