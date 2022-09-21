  • Zdeno Chara helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011. | REUTERS
Zdeno Chara announced Tuesday that he will sign a one-day contract with the Bruins and retire from the NHL after 24 seasons, 14 of them in Boston.

The 206-centimeter defenseman from Slovakia entered the league as a third-round draft pick of the New York Islanders in 1996. Now 45, he exits as the record-holder for most games played by a defenseman (1,680), with 680 points (209 goals, 471 assists) and a plus-301 rating in his career with the Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Bruins and Washington Capitals.

