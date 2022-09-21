  • Im Sung-jae, a member of the International team at the Presidents Cup, answers questions during a news conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Charlotte, North Carolina – A record five Asian players will be part of the International lineup attempting to pull off an upset over the United States at the Presidents Cup starting on Thursday.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, is joined by a record four South Koreans — Im Sung-jae, Kim Joo-hyung, Lee Kyoung-hoon and Kim Si-woo — in the International team at Quail Hollow.

