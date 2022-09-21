London – Formula One will have a record 24 races next season, with Las Vegas making its floodlit debut in November and Monaco signing a new deal to secure its place on the calendar until at least 2025.
Auto racing’s governing body FIA announced approval of the calendar on Tuesday, with the Las Vegas Strip circuit taking a Nov. 18 date as the season’s penultimate round and third in the United States.
