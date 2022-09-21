  • U.S. women's basketball star Brittney Griner remains imprisoned in Russia after pleading guilty to possessing a small amount of cannabis oil. | AFP-JIJI
Sydney – Coach Cheryl Reeve admitted Wednesday the fate of “gentle soul” Brittney Griner was weighing heavily on her United States team at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney and said the jailed star’s number 15 jersey would not be worn at the tournament.

Griner, a standout when Team USA won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year, would normally be with the squad as it attempts to claim a fourth straight title and 11th overall, starting Thursday against Belgium.

