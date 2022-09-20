  • France's Caroline Garcia reached her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal earlier this month at the U.S. Open in New York. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Olympics have been “a disaster” for France’s Caroline Garcia, but the in-form tennis star is hoping to redress the balance on home turf at the 2024 Paris Games.

Garcia was suspended by the French team for “unacceptable” behavior at the 2016 Rio Olympics and crashed out in the first round of both the women’s singles and doubles competitions last year in Tokyo.

