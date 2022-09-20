The Olympics have been “a disaster” for France’s Caroline Garcia, but the in-form tennis star is hoping to redress the balance on home turf at the 2024 Paris Games.
Garcia was suspended by the French team for “unacceptable” behavior at the 2016 Rio Olympics and crashed out in the first round of both the women’s singles and doubles competitions last year in Tokyo.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.