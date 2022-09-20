  • Yokozuna Terunofuji leaves the ring after his Day 9 defeat to Takayasu at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Monday. | KYODO
Terunofuji pulled out of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, the second time in seven meets the lone yokozuna has withdrawn since winning promotion to the sport’s highest rank.

The Mongolian-born 30-year-old lost to No. 4 maegashira Takayasu on Monday for his fourth defeat of the month at Ryogoku Kokigikan, seemingly experiencing discomfort in his long-troubled right knee.

