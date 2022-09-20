  • Unbeaten Hokutofuji (right) pushes down Wakamotoharu during their Day 9 bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Monday. | KYODO
    Unbeaten Hokutofuji (right) pushes down Wakamotoharu during their Day 9 bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Monday. | KYODO

No. 8 maegashira Hokutofuji improved to 9-0 at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday, with No. 3 Tamawashi also coming out on top in his bout to stay a win back.

No. 4 Takayasu, No. 10 Nishikifuji and No. 14 Chiyoshoma all won to improve to 7-2, while no one from sumo’s top four ranks has more than six wins as the crowd witnessed another day of upsets at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

