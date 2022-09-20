No. 8 maegashira Hokutofuji lost his perfect record after 10 days of action at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, while No. 3 Tamawashi won and returned as the joint leader.
Hokutofuji (9-1) launched a strong drive and forced No. 4 Takayasu (8-2) back, but weakened his pressure for a split second as he made a slight adjustment to his position, giving Takayasu the decisive opening at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
