  • Takayasu (left) defeats Hokutofuji during Day 10 of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Takayasu (left) defeats Hokutofuji during Day 10 of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

No. 8 maegashira Hokutofuji lost his perfect record after 10 days of action at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, while No. 3 Tamawashi won and returned as the joint leader.

Hokutofuji (9-1) launched a strong drive and forced No. 4 Takayasu (8-2) back, but weakened his pressure for a split second as he made a slight adjustment to his position, giving Takayasu the decisive opening at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,