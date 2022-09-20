  • A young generation of Europe-based players has revitalized the U.S. men's team following its failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Friday’s international friendly between Japan’s Samurai Blue and the United States men’s team (USMNT) will be more than a key test ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar: It will be a meeting between two teams who have developed in graceful parallel, last intersecting at a February 2006 friendly in San Francisco.

Both countries’ domestic leagues are less than 30 years old — the J. League launched in 1993 and Major League Soccer followed soon after in 1996 — and have firmly established themselves in their respective sporting landscapes, overcoming apathy and sometimes even outright hostility.

