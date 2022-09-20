Paris – French judo great Teddy Riner said Monday he has been forced to pull out of the world championships next month because of an ankle injury.
The 10-time world champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist picked up the injury during a training camp in Rabat in August, and will not be fit in time for the worlds in Tashkent from Oct. 6 to 13.
