  • French judoka Teddy Riner will miss next month's world championships after suffering an injury in training. | AFP-JIJI
    French judoka Teddy Riner will miss next month's world championships after suffering an injury in training. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Paris – French judo great Teddy Riner said Monday he has been forced to pull out of the world championships next month because of an ankle injury.

The 10-time world champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist picked up the injury during a training camp in Rabat in August, and will not be fit in time for the worlds in Tashkent from Oct. 6 to 13.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)