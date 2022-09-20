Sydney – The Olympic champion United States will tip off at the women’s World Cup on Thursday with a new-look team missing some of their biggest stars, but even without Brittney Griner and Sue Bird the basketball powerhouse is a strong favorite for a fourth straight title.
Griner, a standout of their Tokyo Olympic winning team, continues to languish in a Russian prison while Bird and fellow long-time stalwart Diana Taurasi have retired.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.