Osaka – Masataka Yoshida drove in four runs, and Yuma Mune singled in the game-winner, lifting the Orix Buffaloes to a 5-4, 10th-inning walk-off win over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Monday to complete a three-game sweep of the series between the Pacific League’s top two teams.
Yoshida hit a two-run first-inning home run, his 19th of the season, a third-inning RBI single and a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the ninth at Kyocera Dome Osaka.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.