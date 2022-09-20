  • Orix's Yuma Mune (center) celebrates his walk-off single against the Hawks in Osaka on Monday. | KYODO
    Orix's Yuma Mune (center) celebrates his walk-off single against the Hawks in Osaka on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Osaka – Masataka Yoshida drove in four runs, and Yuma Mune singled in the game-winner, lifting the Orix Buffaloes to a 5-4, 10th-inning walk-off win over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Monday to complete a three-game sweep of the series between the Pacific League’s top two teams.

Yoshida hit a two-run first-inning home run, his 19th of the season, a third-inning RBI single and a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the ninth at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

