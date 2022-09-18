Rank-and-file wrestler Hokutofuji continued to plow forward in a no-nonsense win Sunday to improve to 8-0 and retain his sole lead on the eighth day of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.
The 30-year-old No. 8 maegashira failed to gain any advantage on the opening charge, but was able to steadily push No. 6 Endo (3-5) backward and force him over the straw bales.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.