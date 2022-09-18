  • Kyodo

Rank-and-file wrestler Hokutofuji continued to plow forward in a no-nonsense win Sunday to improve to 8-0 and retain his sole lead on the eighth day of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

The 30-year-old No. 8 maegashira failed to gain any advantage on the opening charge, but was able to steadily push No. 6 Endo (3-5) backward and force him over the straw bales.

