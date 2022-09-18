  • Reysol's Douglas (second from right) scores the game-tying goal against Frontale in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Kashiwa, Chiba Pref. – Kawasaki Frontale’s hopes of winning three straight J. League first-division titles took a hit on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw away against Kashiwa Reysol.

Yu Kobayashi’s first-half opener was canceled out by Douglas in the second half at Sankyo Frontier Stadium Kashiwa, with the result leaving Kawasaki on 54 points, four behind leaders Yokohama F. Marinos, who play their game on Sunday.

