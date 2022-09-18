Yokohama – Yokohama F. Marinos missed the chance to stretch their lead at the top of the J. League first division on Sunday as they were held 0-0 at home against Consadole Sapporo.
Yokohama had a goal ruled out by VAR at Nissan Stadium as it stayed five points clear of second-place Kawasaki Frontale with five games left for both sides.
