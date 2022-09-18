  • F. Marinos attacker Anderson Lopes (second from right) takes a shot on the Consadole goal in Yokohama on Sunday. | KYODO
    F. Marinos attacker Anderson Lopes (second from right) takes a shot on the Consadole goal in Yokohama on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Yokohama – Yokohama F. Marinos missed the chance to stretch their lead at the top of the J. League first division on Sunday as they were held 0-0 at home against Consadole Sapporo.

Yokohama had a goal ruled out by VAR at Nissan Stadium as it stayed five points clear of second-place Kawasaki Frontale with five games left for both sides.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,