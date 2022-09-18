  • Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge set the current world record in the marathon at the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 16, 2018. | REUTERS
    Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge set the current world record in the marathon at the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 16, 2018. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Berlin – Eliud Kipchoge, the only man to have run the marathon distance in under two hours, has played down his chances of breaking that barrier in the Berlin Marathon next Sunday.

Kipchoge is the hot favorite to win in the German capital, and the famously fast Berlin course has sparked speculation that the 37-year-old Kenyan will attempt to dip under the two-hour barrier in a “normal” race.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,