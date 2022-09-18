  • Ayaka Furue is among three players tied for the lead at the Portland Classic after three rounds. | KYODO
  • AFP-Jiji

Ayaka Furue fired a bogey-free five-under par 67 to match Americans Lilia Vu and Andrea Lee for the lead after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Portland Classic.

The 22-year-old from Kobe opened with a birdie, reeled off three in a row starting at the par-5 fifth and added another at the 14th to leap into contention at Columbia Edgewater in Portland, Oregon.

