    Phil Mickelson has become a strong proponent for the LIV Golf Series during its ongoing battle to earn a place of legitimacy alongside the PGA Tour. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

The LIV Golf Series is “here to stay,” six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said, as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport.

The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players, but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the threat, has made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

