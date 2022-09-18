Yokohama – Ryan McBroom went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, leading the Hiroshima Carp to a 10-3 Central League win over the DeNA BayStars on Saturday.
The fourth-place Carp are chasing the third-place Hanshin Tigers — with around 10 games left in the regular season for each team — as the top three in the six-team league advance to the Climax Series playoffs.
